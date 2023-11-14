MP Raad: We defend our homeland while making sacrifices for Gaza

Lebanon News
2023-11-14 | 07:32
High views
MP Raad: We defend our homeland while making sacrifices for Gaza
2min
MP Raad: We defend our homeland while making sacrifices for Gaza

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, affirmed that "as advocates of the resistance, we have prepared what is necessary, and now we exercise their right to defend our homeland, making sacrifices for Gaza and triumphing for its people and our cause."

Raad pointed out that they are honored to be part of the project defending Jerusalem, doing what they do on the front lines where duty and legitimate assignment dictate.

He noted that "anyone who reads the analyses of the enemy military and generals knows there is a strange dilemma within the Zionist entity." 

According to Raad, this indicates the extent of concern and hesitation within the leadership of this enemy, not only among its general population.

"We appreciate that this enemy has been exposed for what it has done in Gaza now. It is on the fast track to collapse, and even those who were victims of its deception, squandering, and lies are ashamed," Raad added.

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc concluded, saying, "It has been proven that human rights and democracy are made by strength. When you are strong, you become the masters of democracy and human rights defenders. However, when you are weak, you experience what befalls all those crushed by tanks, with no one to bury them."

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
