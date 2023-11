Today, I met with Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Miqati in Beirut, ahead of the Security Council’s consultations on resolution 1701 (2006). pic.twitter.com/G4hEjs4EMT — Aroldo Lázaro (@aroldo_lazaro) November 14, 2023

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro met on Tuesday Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati ahead of the Security Council's consultations on Resolution 1701.During the meetings, he expressed his "deep concern" about the situation in southern Lebanon and "the potential for wider and more intensive hostilities" as stated in a post on the X platform."UNIFIL's priorities right now are to prevent escalation, safeguard civilian lives, and ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers who are trying to accomplish this," Major General Aroldo Lázaro added.He affirmed that Resolution 1701 is being challenged; however, its principles of security and stability remain valid.He confirmed: "Our impartial role in conveying crucial messages to reduce tensions and prevent dangerous misunderstandings remains critical, aiming to avert any unwarranted escalation [...] Peacekeepers have had to adapt to the situation, but our work in support of the resolution continues."