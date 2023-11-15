Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, emphasized the necessity of finding a solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution outlined in the 2002 Beirut Declaration "to ensure stability in the Middle East region."



During a meeting in Maarrab with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, Geagea expressed that what is happening in southern Lebanon serves no one.



Following this, he called for ensuring stability on the borders by reaffirming the effectiveness of Resolution 1701 and improving its implementation, with the Lebanese Army taking on this task with the support of international peacekeeping forces.



Geagea stressed the importance of "not compromising the cohesion of the military institution or involving it in adventures and experiments with uncertain outcomes, as well as avoiding any changes during this delicate phase."