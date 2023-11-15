Mikati heads meeting to discuss the national emergency plan

Lebanon News
2023-11-15 | 04:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati heads meeting to discuss the national emergency plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mikati heads meeting to discuss the national emergency plan

The Minister of Public Health, Firas al-Abiad, confirmed that there is an agenda item in the Cabinet related to providing a loan to government hospitals to assist them in enhancing their readiness in case of any emergency.

Al-Abiad explained that, during a meeting at the Saraya, he discussed with the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati the preparations undertaken by the ministry as part of the emergency plan and the approach to treating the injured in the face of Israeli attacks in the south. 

In addition, the discussion also covered the ministry's efforts to secure medication and healthcare for citizens, as well as the allocations for the ministry.
 

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Firas Al-Abiad

Emergency Plan

Hospitals

LBCI Next
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:31

Sources indicate that Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including those for medical treatment, to support their military operations: The White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Gaza hospitals in peril: WHO reports 22 out of 36 hospitals non-functional

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13

Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-13

Power outages in Gaza’s hospitals lead to death of children

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-10

Climate officials from EU and China to engage in talks next week

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

European Commission says it would triple humanitarian aid to Gaza, bringing it to about 75 million euros

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price

LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Al-Quds Brigades: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces penetrating the middle of Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
04:14

French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More