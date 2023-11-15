Mikati heads meeting to discuss the national emergency plan

The Minister of Public Health, Firas al-Abiad, confirmed that there is an agenda item in the Cabinet related to providing a loan to government hospitals to assist them in enhancing their readiness in case of any emergency.



Al-Abiad explained that, during a meeting at the Saraya, he discussed with the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati the preparations undertaken by the ministry as part of the emergency plan and the approach to treating the injured in the face of Israeli attacks in the south.



In addition, the discussion also covered the ministry's efforts to secure medication and healthcare for citizens, as well as the allocations for the ministry.