Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Lebanon News
2023-11-15 | 04:47
3
min
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
MP Elias Hankach expressed that "the Lebanese people refuse to have decisions of peace and war in the hands of those who take orders from abroad."
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "If we had a state that enforced Resolution 1701, we would have avoided the anxiety we are experiencing about the possibility of front expansion."
He added, "No one can appease Hezbollah, let alone discuss with it. It has been revealed that it is the state and acts independently with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament awaiting its decision to act on."
Hankach emphasized that "the Lebanese Army is the only one that can ensure Lebanon's protection, and we can stand with Gaza and its people without plunging into war."
He added, "If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a technology platform, and we do not want war."
He stressed that "as long as the party has not received orders from Iran to open a larger war, it is disciplined within the rules of engagement" and asked, "How do enemies decide the rules of engagement, and how do they agree on them?"
Hankach pointed out that "we must rise to the level where there is a state that decides in this country. We must sit with others at the same table and not act unilaterally in decision-making."
He also noted that "the 'unity of the arenas' is the unity of 'theatrical performances.' In practice, the Axis was waiting for the October 7th moment, claiming that the reason for its existence was to erase Israel from the map, but nothing happened, and the skirmishes did not go beyond the designated decree."
Regarding the extension of Army Commander Joseph Aoun, Hankach said, "We reject risking a leadership vacuum in the army, and the law is clear. Postponing the commander's retirement is the responsibility of the defense minister, and if the minister refuses, the government takes over the file. We oppose appointing security leaders through quota in the absence of a president, and our principled stance is not to legislate in a vacuum."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Elias Hankach
War
Resolution 1701
Army Commander
Joseph Aoun
Mikati heads meeting to discuss the national emergency plan
Previous
