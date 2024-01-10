Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons

Lebanon News
2024-01-10 | 10:24
High views
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it targeted the site of Al-Marj with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.
 

