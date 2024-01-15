Bou Habib: Relief as US Offers to Mediate De-escalation in South Lebanon

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, affirmed on Monday that Lebanon is engaging in dialogue with the US side with openness and a positive spirit to reach sustainable solutions that preserve Lebanon's sovereignty and the safety of its territories.

“This includes ensuring rights, security, and stability, especially for the residents of the south,” Bou Habib stated after his meeting with US Ambassador Lisa Johnson.

"We received with relief the readiness of the United States to mediate in de-escalating tensions and restoring calm and stability to the south," Bou Habib added.