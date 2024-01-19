Berri calls for a general session to study and approve the 2024 draft budget

2024-01-19 | 05:24
Berri calls for a general session to study and approve the 2024 draft budget
Berri calls for a general session to study and approve the 2024 draft budget

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a general session to examine and approve the draft of the 2024 general budget, which is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday next week, on January 24 and 25, starting at 11:00 AM.

The session is expected to continue in the afternoon.

