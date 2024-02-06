News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Geagea calls for action: Addressing obstructionism and restoring Lebanon's institutions
Lebanon News
2024-02-06 | 07:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Geagea calls for action: Addressing obstructionism and restoring Lebanon's institutions
Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, saw that the only glimmer of hope lay in the fact that the Palestinian issue had been prioritized. He pointed out that efforts are underway to address it, inevitably leading to a resolution in the entire region.
During his meeting with the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, Geagea said, "In Lebanon, we have a constitution and genuine institutions. Our main task is to reactivate these institutions and remove the grip of obstructionism so that they can produce effective solutions to the crisis caused by the obstructers, who are now well-known to everyone."
"Therefore, the Lebanese people are only asking the international community to assist them in stopping the obstructionism and restoring life to the institutions, starting with the Parliament.
The main entry point to the solution lies in reopening the doors of the Parliament for actual and genuine presidential electoral sessions, not just symbolic ones, as has happened so far, and urging MPs to fulfill their constitutional duty in consecutive sessions of elections," Geagea continued.
In addition, he wished Ambassador Johnson every success in her new mission, thanking the United States for its support to Lebanon and its institutions.
He hoped to continue this support, especially for the military institutions doing their utmost to maintain security and stability in this turbulent and critical phase of Lebanon and the region's history.
Lebanon News
Samir Geagea
Lisa Johnson
Ambassador
Lebanon
Palestinian
Issue
Institutions
Parliament
Next
Najib Mikati urges donor countries to reconsider funding for UNRWA
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-19
Lebanon's dilemma: Geagea urges resolution of Palestinian issue for regional stability
Lebanon News
2024-01-19
Lebanon's dilemma: Geagea urges resolution of Palestinian issue for regional stability
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Najib Mikati urges donor countries to reconsider funding for UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Najib Mikati urges donor countries to reconsider funding for UNRWA
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
0
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
2
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
4
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
7
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More