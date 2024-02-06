Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, saw that the only glimmer of hope lay in the fact that the Palestinian issue had been prioritized. He pointed out that efforts are underway to address it, inevitably leading to a resolution in the entire region.



During his meeting with the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, Geagea said, "In Lebanon, we have a constitution and genuine institutions. Our main task is to reactivate these institutions and remove the grip of obstructionism so that they can produce effective solutions to the crisis caused by the obstructers, who are now well-known to everyone."



"Therefore, the Lebanese people are only asking the international community to assist them in stopping the obstructionism and restoring life to the institutions, starting with the Parliament.



The main entry point to the solution lies in reopening the doors of the Parliament for actual and genuine presidential electoral sessions, not just symbolic ones, as has happened so far, and urging MPs to fulfill their constitutional duty in consecutive sessions of elections," Geagea continued.



In addition, he wished Ambassador Johnson every success in her new mission, thanking the United States for its support to Lebanon and its institutions.



He hoped to continue this support, especially for the military institutions doing their utmost to maintain security and stability in this turbulent and critical phase of Lebanon and the region's history.