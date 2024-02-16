Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

Lebanon News
2024-02-16 | 09:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli &#39;deliberate&#39; aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

In a speech on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, highlighted that: "The aggression that occurred in Nabatieh and Souaneh is a development that must be highlighted in the current confrontation because it targeted civilians and led to the deaths of many," adding that what happened was deliberate.

He said: "If the Israelis wanted to target the resistance fighters, they could have avoided killing civilians."

He added: "The enemy's goal, through killing civilians, is to pressure the resistance to halt [hostilities] on the front. The response to this should be by continuing the resistance work on the front and escalating it."

Nasrallah also said: "The enemy will pay the price for the blood of civilians by bloodshed."

In the speech, Hezbollah's Secretary-General stated that the resistance has missiles that allow it to target objectives from Qiryat Shemona to Eilat.

He reiterated that the American goal was to prevent the arrival and departure of ships to Palestine. "The response to it should be by insisting on this goal, not by engaging in another battle."

Furthermore, Nasrallah commented that they face two options: resistance or surrender. "The resistance's option is the least costly, and the price of surrender is very high."

He expressed: "If an investigation is opened regarding October 7, the ethical and legal foundation claimed by Netanyahu and Biden, in their insistence on eliminating Hamas, will collapse."

Hezbollah's Secretary-General stressed that the most significant "phenomenon of hypocrisy" the world is witnessing is the "American policy toward what is happening in Gaza."

Hassan Nasrallah said that the United States insists more on the goal of eliminating Hamas than Israel does, adding that "every drop of blood shed is the responsibility of the US administration."

He emphasized that if "the Americans stop supplying Israel with weapons, the Israeli war on Gaza will stop immediately."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the main "goal was and will remain to defeat the enemy [...] and to inflict on it the greatest possible losses."

Nasrallah voiced that they do not impose political choices on the Lebanese through weapons, stating that it is for the protection of Lebanon and its people.

He concluded by saying: "The Lebanese land borders have been demarcated and any negotiations will be on the basis of 'Get out of our Lebanese land.'"

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Nabatieh

Souaneh

Israel

Palestine

Hamas

Gaza

United States

LBCI Next
Political dynamics surround Hariri's potential return
Mourning of two martyrs of Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-23

Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

PM Mikati at Munich Security Conference: Lebanon's UN commitment and Israel's responsibilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-28

Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries

LBCI
World News
06:33

Jailed Russian opposition figure Navalny dead -prison service

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Political dynamics surround Hariri's potential return

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:35

Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Israeli tanks target Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Political dynamics surround Hariri's potential return

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More