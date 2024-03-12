Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Ambassador Lisa Johnson of the US Embassy in Beirut attended the female soldiers' dormitory opening ceremony at the first Land Border Regiment in northern Lebanon.



This dormitory, a testament to the partnership between the United States and the Lebanese Army, was constructed with US support, reflecting a commitment to Lebanon's security, stability, and the safety of all its citizens.



Ambassador Johnson expressed her pride in the collaborative efforts between the United States and Lebanon to bolster the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces.



"We are here today for International Women's Day to inaugurate the first US-funded female barracks for female soldiers in the Lebanese Armed Forces," she remarked.



During her visit, Ambassador Johnson gained insights into the operations and women's significant role in supporting border security between Lebanon and Syria.



She emphasized the importance of these new barracks, which will enable female soldiers to remain overnight as needed, effectively facilitating their participation in border operations.



The inauguration of the female soldiers' dormitory marks a milestone in the efforts to promote gender equality and empower women within the Lebanese Armed Forces.