On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis

Bachir Khodr, the Governor of Baalbek and Hermel, expressed the urgent need for unity and finding solutions to the Syrian refugee crisis, urging all political parties to convene a national conference to address the issue.



He suggested that the solution lies in repatriation either through a safe return to Syria or relocation elsewhere.



Khodr emphasized, during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that the number of Syrian refugees in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate has exceeded 315,000 due to both births and ongoing displacement across the borders.



He called for the necessity of amending some Lebanese laws to align with the current reality, stating: "The major challenge in Baalbek-Hermel and other governorates is the feasibility of enforcing the law on all residents within our territories."