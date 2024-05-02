On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis

Lebanon News
2024-05-02 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis

Bachir Khodr, the Governor of Baalbek and Hermel, expressed the urgent need for unity and finding solutions to the Syrian refugee crisis, urging all political parties to convene a national conference to address the issue.

He suggested that the solution lies in repatriation either through a safe return to Syria or relocation elsewhere.

Khodr emphasized, during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that the number of Syrian refugees in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate has exceeded 315,000 due to both births and ongoing displacement across the borders.

He called for the necessity of amending some Lebanese laws to align with the current reality, stating: "The major challenge in Baalbek-Hermel and other governorates is the feasibility of enforcing the law on all residents within our territories."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Bachir Khodr

Baalbek

Hermel

Syria

Refugee

Crisis

LBCI Next
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24

Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19

Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19

Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:03

EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Adraee: Israeli tanks target two Hezbollah reconnaissance sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-22

US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-29

Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:03

EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:27

War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More