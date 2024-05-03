Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success

Lebanon News
2024-05-03 | 04:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success

Joseph Gebeily, a member of the Executive Committee of the Lebanese Forces, affirmed that the Maarab meeting was successful, noting that a large segment of Lebanese people participated in the event.

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Gebeily mentioned that the meeting, which was held under the title "1701 in Defense of Lebanon," addressed the concerns of the Lebanese people, including the security and economic situation, the situation in the south, the situation of Syrian refugees, and resolution 1701 as a solution to the crisis in the south.

He added: "Those who did not participate in the meeting, such as President Fouad Siniora, share the same stance against the opposition group, Hezbollah's weapons, and the meeting's statement.''

Lebanon News

Joseph Gebeily

Lebanese Forces

Syrian Refugees

Resolution 1701

Economic Situation

LBCI Next
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-01

Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01

Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-28

Berri to Séjourné: Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27

Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

US agrees on potential sale of information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More