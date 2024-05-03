Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success

Joseph Gebeily, a member of the Executive Committee of the Lebanese Forces, affirmed that the Maarab meeting was successful, noting that a large segment of Lebanese people participated in the event.



During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Gebeily mentioned that the meeting, which was held under the title "1701 in Defense of Lebanon," addressed the concerns of the Lebanese people, including the security and economic situation, the situation in the south, the situation of Syrian refugees, and resolution 1701 as a solution to the crisis in the south.



He added: "Those who did not participate in the meeting, such as President Fouad Siniora, share the same stance against the opposition group, Hezbollah's weapons, and the meeting's statement.''