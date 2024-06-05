Three Gunmen Attack US Embassy in Beirut: Embassy Guard Injured, One Gunman Killed, One Injured, Search Ongoing for Third Suspect

The US Embassy in Lebanon, located in Awkar, was attacked by three armed men on Wednesday morning.



LBCI sources have confirmed that one of the embassy guards was injured in the attack.



Additionally, one assailant was killed, while the Lebanese army apprehended another gunman who was wounded. The search is ongoing for a possible third attacker.



The army has established a security perimeter around the embassy and is searching the area for additional suspects involved in the shooting incident.