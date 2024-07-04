Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

Lebanon News
2024-07-04 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah vows to attack &#39;new sites&#39; in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

Hashim Safi Al Din, a senior official in the Lebanese Hezbollah group, threatened on Thursday to attack new sites within Israel as part of the group's response to Israel's assassination of one of its top leaders.

During the memorial service for the commander  Hajj Abu Nehmeh, he said, "The series of responses is still ongoing up to this moment and will continue to target new sites that the enemy never imagined would be hit."

Reuters

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Attack

Assassination

Lebanon

LBCI Next
White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict
Gemayel to LBCI: Lebanon's right to solely armed army must be affirmed, warns of risks in partial implementation of Resolution 1701
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-02

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-29

Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Qatari Ambassador Visits LBCI Studios

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes and Diplomatic Maneuvers in Israel and Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-26

Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:39

Ankara: Erdoğan tells Xi he wants to continue improving Turkey-China relations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Sirens sound in Golan settlements as Lebanon launches rockets and drones: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More