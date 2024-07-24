News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
2024-07-24 | 05:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
MP Assaad Dargham has warned that Lebanon may be heading towards a settlement similar to the one reached in 2006.
He suggested that such a deal would require American or European mediation due to Lebanon's lack of direct communication with Israel.
Speaking on LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, Dargham emphasized that Lebanon cannot be a battleground for regional conflicts.
He stated that issues such as border demarcation and air violations will be addressed as part of preparations for the next phase of negotiations.
"We do not know what the Israelis will specifically request, so we will enter into a bargaining process, which is natural in major settlements," Dargham continued.
He also noted that both the US and Israel prefer to negotiate with a strong party, but he does not believe the Lebanese state holds that position at present.
Regarding Lebanon’s defensive strategy, Dargham stressed that while all Lebanese should unite in defense if the country is attacked, no one has the authority to make decisions for the state and the Lebanese to lead the country into war.
He added, "We are not in favor of unifying the fronts, and Hezbollah will not make concessions on border issues."
Regarding the presidential elections, Dargham connected Lebanon's political stalemate with ongoing tensions in Gaza.
He suggested that the presidential file might be part of broader settlements.
"If a settlement is reached in Gaza without gains for Israel, Hezbollah will question 'why to suggest a third option if I would be able to impose my conditions,'" he stated.
Dargham criticized the current political approach, including the proposed ten-day dialogue, which he believes is unlikely to result in the election of a new president.
He called on the Lebanese Forces Party, Kataeb Party, and other opposition groups to reconsider their stance, questioning whether the country deserves to engage in meaningful dialogue.
He urged them to challenge Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri and push for consecutive sessions to elect a president after the dialogue fails to yield results.
In addition, Dargham viewed that the main ally of the duo in avoiding elections is the opposition because they do not want dialogue sessions.
"Berri says that he will not engage in dialogue without the Kataeb Party, thus giving him this leverage," Dargham stated.
He questioned the adherence to formalities, stating, "Everyone has the right to run for the presidency, but Sleiman Frangieh should not be the only candidate, especially when other names from the political duo remain unmentioned."
Lebanon News
Nabih Berri
Parliament
Presidential Election
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Assaad Dargham
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
0
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
3
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
4
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
5
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
6
World News
11:35
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
World News
11:35
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
7
World News
13:49
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
World News
13:49
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanese Forces leader Geagea discusses Resolution 1701 with UN envoy
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanese Forces leader Geagea discusses Resolution 1701 with UN envoy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More