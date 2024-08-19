Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry reports

Lebanon News
2024-08-19 | 10:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry reports

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry announced in a statement on Monday that a citizen was admitted to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital due to severe health complications resulting from inhaling phosphorus released by Israeli forces four days ago in the town of Khiam, South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Phosphorus

Inhalation

Case

South Lebanon

Health

Ministry

LBCI Next
Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-18

One killed, one injured in Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Chebaa, south Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-17

Gaza, polio-free for 25 years, records first case: Palestinian Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-16

Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier

LBCI
Middle East News
08:07

Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Phosphorus shells hit Tell en Nhas, south Lebanon, sparking fire near UNIFIL center

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Iraq denies stopping fuel supplies to Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades jointly claim Tel Aviv bombing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Phosphorus shells hit Tell en Nhas, south Lebanon, sparking fire near UNIFIL center

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine

LBCI
World News
2024-07-12

Hungary's Orban talks 'peace mission' with Trump

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine

LBCI
Middle East News
08:07

Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

B-21 Raider: The game-changing sixth-generation stealth bomber

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 22 to 25, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

FPM Vice President to LBCI: FPM has a presidential system, decisions are made by its leader; those who left were disruptions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More