Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 12, injures 66: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-09-20 | 13:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike on Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs kills 12, injures 66: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 12, injures 66: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry reported Friday that the Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs had killed 12 individuals.

The number of injured has also risen to 66, with 9 individuals in critical condition.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Airstrike

Beirut

Suburbs

Kill

Health

Ministry

LBCI Next
UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation
Taiwan Minister denies pager components in Lebanon blasts came from Taiwan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 8, injures 59: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 3, injures 17: Health ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut southern suburbs rises to 14: Ministry of Health

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Toll of Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 9: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:42

Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved

LBCI
World News
01:08

Japan’s Icom: Highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:48

Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:08

Japan’s Icom: Highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18

Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Hezbollah's Radwan force upper leadership eliminated, approximately 20 figures: Axios citing an Israeli official

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 8, injures 59: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Batteries of walkie-talkies that exploded in Lebanon were laced with PETN: Lebanese source to Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More