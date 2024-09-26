Israeli drone strike in Kahaleh injures one

Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 10:46
High views
Israeli drone strike in Kahaleh injures one
0min
Israeli drone strike in Kahaleh injures one

On Thursday, an explosion occurred inside a car on the Kahaleh road, injuring the driver. The nature of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Later, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that an Israeli airstrike resulted in the injury of one person.

Military analysts suggested that the missile, fired by the drone, likely penetrated the windshield of the vehicle without exploding.
 

Israeli airstrike on Younine kills nine, injures 11: Health Ministry
US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border
