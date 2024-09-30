News
Ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Beirut leave residential buildings in ruins: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 18:17
Ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Beirut leave residential buildings in ruins: NNA
Early on Tuesday, the southern suburbs of Beirut continued to be the target of intense Israeli airstrikes, with the sounds echoing across Beirut and Mount Lebanon.
Thick columns of smoke were seen rising into the sky over the Beirut southern suburbs.
So far, the National News Agency reported that the strikes destroyed several residential buildings.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Beirut
Kremlin: Russia condemns assassination of Secretary-General of Hezbollah
Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River
Related Articles
Learn More