Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Sefri, Bekaa region

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning to residents of the Bekaa region, specifically those in a building located in the Sefri area and the surrounding buildings.



Adraee claimed that residents are near facilities linked to Hezbollah, which are expected to be targeted by the Israeli army.



"For your safety and the safety of your family, you must evacuate this building and neighboring ones immediately and move at least 500 meters away," he said.