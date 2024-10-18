Saudi Arabia continues air relief bridge to Lebanon for sixth consecutive day

2024-10-18 | 06:57
Saudi Arabia continues air relief bridge to Lebanon for sixth consecutive day
0min
Saudi Arabia continues air relief bridge to Lebanon for sixth consecutive day

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) announced in a statement that Saudi Arabia's air relief bridge continues for the sixth consecutive day. 

The latest aid plane, organized by KSrelief, arrived carrying essential supplies, including food, relief materials, medicine, and baby formula. 

"These supplies aim to support the Lebanese people during the ongoing crises and hardships they are facing," the statement said.

Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire and Resolution 1701 with EU's Josep Borrell
Geagea: PM Mikati's response offers a glimmer of hope that the Lebanese state is beginning to assume responsibilities
