Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa

Lebanon News
2024-10-19 | 00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
0min
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa

An Israeli drone targeted a residential apartment in Chtoura, located in the Bekaa Valley.

Lebanon News

Israel

Drone

Chtoura

Bekaa

LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Drone launched at Netanyahu's residence in northern Israel, spokesman says

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Israeli military: Deputy commander of Hezbollah in Bint Jbeil region killed on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Israeli military: Deputy commander of Hezbollah in Bint Jbeil region killed on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli airstrike kills one, injures five in Tyre, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Israeli army says two attackers entering from Jordan 'neutralized'

LBCI
Middle East News
23:32

Pro-Iran protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: Health Ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tripoli and surrounding areas in North Lebanon, drop thermal balloons

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:18

Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements

