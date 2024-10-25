Mikati meets US Secretary of State Blinken: Urgent need for a ceasefire and the deterrence of Israeli aggression

Lebanon News
2024-10-25 | 05:49
High views
Mikati meets US Secretary of State Blinken: Urgent need for a ceasefire and the deterrence of Israeli aggression
2min
Mikati meets US Secretary of State Blinken: Urgent need for a ceasefire and the deterrence of Israeli aggression

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire and the deterrence of ongoing Israeli aggression, noting that more than 1.4 million Lebanese have been displaced due to the attacks.

In a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London, Mikati highlighted Israel's violations of international law, specifically through attacks on civilians, journalists, and medical staff. 

He also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 without amendments.

Mikati called for a genuine commitment from Israel to halt its fire, stating, "The past response to the U.S.-French appeal, supported internationally and regionally, for a ceasefire has impacted everyone's credibility."  

Also present at the meeting were U.S. spokesperson Matthew Miller and James Rubi, head of the U.S. Department of State's International Studies Institute. The Lebanese side included Lebanon's Ambassador to London, Rami Mortada, and Mikati's advisor, Ziad Mikati.

Blinken reiterated the U.S. stance favoring a diplomatic resolution for an immediate ceasefire, urging all parties to comply with international resolutions ensuring regional stability. 

He also expressed U.S. support for Lebanese institutions, particularly the army and security forces, emphasizing the critical role of the Lebanese military in enforcing Resolution 1701 and resolving the current conflict diplomatically. 

