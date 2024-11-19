UN says over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 05:14
UN says over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months
UN says over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

"Despite more than 200 children killed in Lebanon in less than two months, a disconcerting pattern has emerged: their deaths are met with inertia from those able to stop this violence," James Elder, spokesman for the U.N. children's agency UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva.

"Over the last two months in Lebanon, an average of three children have been killed every single day," he said.

AFP

