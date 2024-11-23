Israeli attacks' toll in Lebanon: 3,670 killed, 15,413 injured

2024-11-23 | 14:32
Israeli attacks&#39; toll in Lebanon: 3,670 killed, 15,413 injured
Israeli attacks' toll in Lebanon: 3,670 killed, 15,413 injured

In its daily report, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health provided the toll of Israeli airstrikes, which have resulted in significant material and humanitarian losses.

In its Saturday report, the ministry noted that on Friday, November 22, 2024, Israeli strikes killed 25 people and injured 58.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression, it noted, the toll has reached 3,670 dead and 15,413 wounded.
May be an image of map and text that says '2024 Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THEAGGRESSION E 22 NOVEMBER 2024 3 670 Martyrs Health Services Hotlines 15 413 Wounded 1214 1214-1787 1787 22 NOV 2024 25 Martyrs 58 Wounded COVTINOATE DOVERNORATE Martyrs Wounded 692 2723 WOUNDED 01 TIRUT Martyrs 2552 Wounded 11993 Martyrs Wounded 234 1365 Martyrs Wounded Vehieles HEALTH SECTOR Hospitals ាស្ស MARTYRS 10 220 326 atackaon EMR 250 94 口 MARTYRS 06 WOUNDED2 25 40 67 229 MARTYRS 05 WOUNDED 10 MARTYRS 04 WOUNDED 22 REPUBLIC LEBANON PUBLIC REALTH'

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

South Lebanon

Beirut

Bekaa

