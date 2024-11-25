White House: Hochstein’s talks on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire moving in the right direction

The White House announced Monday that discussions led by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein regarding a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah have been positive and are progressing in the right direction.



The statement reflects growing optimism surrounding diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.



Hochstein, mediating between the parties, reportedly addressed key issues to finalize an agreement that could pave the way for lasting calm in the region.