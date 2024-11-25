White House: Hochstein’s talks on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire moving in the right direction

Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 12:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
White House: Hochstein’s talks on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire moving in the right direction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
White House: Hochstein’s talks on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire moving in the right direction

The White House announced Monday that discussions led by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein regarding a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah have been positive and are progressing in the right direction.  

The statement reflects growing optimism surrounding diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon. 

Hochstein, mediating between the parties, reportedly addressed key issues to finalize an agreement that could pave the way for lasting calm in the region.  

Lebanon News

White House

Israel

Lebanon

Ceasefire

US

Amos Hochstein

Hezbollah

Agreement

Positive

LBCI Next
Lebanese state media reports airstrikes and clashes in South Lebanon
Israel records 250 launches from Lebanon as Hezbollah hits Tel Aviv, south
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-24

Israel gives US envoy Amos Hochstein green light to advance agreement with Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Renewed attacks: Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs again

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Syria state TV says Israel struck Syrian bridges near Lebanon border

LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

Ben-Gvir, Smotrich oppose Lebanon settlement efforts, but avoid government split

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

US says Lebanon ceasefire deal 'close'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israeli airstrikes shake Beirut's southern suburbs as residents in Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh urged to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Lebanon confirms cholera case in Akkar; Health Ministry launches containment measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:53

Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More