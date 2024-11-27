Cars begin flowing back to South Lebanon as ceasefire takes effect: Reuters

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 22:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cars begin flowing back to South Lebanon as ceasefire takes effect: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Cars begin flowing back to South Lebanon as ceasefire takes effect: Reuters

Lines of cars carrying displaced people who fled southern Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes in recent months began heading south early Wednesday morning, following the start of a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

Reuters reporters witnessed dozens of vehicles departing the coastal city of Sidon, south of Beirut, around 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), heading toward southern Lebanon.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

South Lebanon

Cars

Ceasefire

Israel

Displaced

LBCI Next
Iran welcomes end of Israeli aggression in Lebanon
US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
21:18

Israeli army issues warning to South Lebanon residents as ceasefire takes effect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Israeli military threats rise as US seeks Gaza ceasefire for south Lebanon solution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:25

Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

LBCI
World News
21:41

US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

MP Gebran Bassil congratulates Lebanese on ceasefire, emphasizes need for presidential election and rebuilding efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:47

Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:27

Public Works Ministry begins repairs on Masnaa road and inspections of northern border crossings

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:11

Syria says six killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:45

Israel's security cabinet meets to approve ceasefire agreement, Biden to announce deal later today: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
23:13

Iran welcomes end of Israeli aggression in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah open to proposals that ensure minimum safeguards for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

LBCI
World News
14:57

Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
21:00

Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More