Saudi Arabia delivers 26th relief plane to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-30 | 05:46

0min


The Saudi relief airlift, organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), continues its support to Lebanon with the arrival of the 26th relief plane at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. 

The shipment includes essential food supplies and shelter materials to aid those in need.

Lebanon News

Saudi Arabia

Relief

Plane

Lebanon

