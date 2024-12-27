Israeli forces demolish homes in Naqoura, artillery targets Aita al-Shaab

2024-12-27 | 11:04
Israeli forces demolish homes in Naqoura, artillery targets Aita al-Shaab
0min
Israeli forces demolish homes in Naqoura, artillery targets Aita al-Shaab

Loud explosions rocked Tyre and its surrounding areas in the western sector as Israeli forces demolished several homes in the town of Naqoura, according to the National News Agency

The agency also reported that Israeli army artillery shelled the town of Aita al-Shaab, escalating tensions in the region.
 

