US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon

U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus praised Lebanon for recently passing a banking secrecy law, calling it a step toward much-needed financial reform.



"We commend Lebanon's recent passing of a banking secrecy law and support further urgently needed economic reforms in its banking and financial sector," Ortagus said in a statement.