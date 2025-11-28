US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say

Lebanon News
28-11-2025 | 15:56
High views
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say

Western sources told LBCI on Friday that U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus will head to Tel Aviv next week before arriving in Lebanon, adding that discussions with the Israeli side will focus on military issues.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Morgan Ortagus

Tel Aviv

Israel

Latest News

