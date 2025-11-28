News
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say
Lebanon News
28-11-2025 | 15:56
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say
Western sources told LBCI on Friday that U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus will head to Tel Aviv next week before arriving in Lebanon, adding that discussions with the Israeli side will focus on military issues.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Morgan Ortagus
Tel Aviv
Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home
0
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah’s chief vows to respond after Tabtabai assassination, warns against Israeli pressure
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah’s chief vows to respond after Tabtabai assassination, warns against Israeli pressure
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
