Sources told LBCI that the Lebanese army seized a shipment of explosives in Masharii al-Qaa, near the Syrian border, following a surveillance operation carried out by a specialized anti-smuggling unit late Saturday night.



According to the sources, the operation began around 11:30 p.m., when approximately 10 individuals crossed from Syria into Lebanon near a Syrian border guard post and an earthen barrier separating the two countries.



The group reportedly traveled through the Doura area toward Masharii al-Qaa, carrying bags containing explosives.



The sources said the smugglers placed the bags in the courtyard of a house before fleeing back into Syrian territory. Specialized Lebanese army units subsequently moved in and seized the shipment.



A military explosives expert examined the materials and identified 203 kilograms of C4 and 61 kilograms of TNT.



Three individuals found inside the house were arrested and transferred to military police custody for questioning under the supervision of military judicial authorities.



Sources told LBCI that the detainees belong to three Sunni families from the central Bekaa region.



Investigators are working to identify those responsible for transporting the explosives from Syria and determine who was supposed to receive the shipment in Lebanon.



The sources stressed that investigations have so far uncovered no conclusive evidence linking the explosives shipment to Hezbollah.



The identity of the group or individuals behind the smuggling operation remains unknown.