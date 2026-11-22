News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese army seizes 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria into Qaa, arrests three as investigations find no conclusive Hezbollah link
Lebanon News
22-11-2026 | 08:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese army seizes 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria into Qaa, arrests three as investigations find no conclusive Hezbollah link
Sources told LBCI that the Lebanese army seized a shipment of explosives in Masharii al-Qaa, near the Syrian border, following a surveillance operation carried out by a specialized anti-smuggling unit late Saturday night.
According to the sources, the operation began around 11:30 p.m., when approximately 10 individuals crossed from Syria into Lebanon near a Syrian border guard post and an earthen barrier separating the two countries.
The group reportedly traveled through the Doura area toward Masharii al-Qaa, carrying bags containing explosives.
The sources said the smugglers placed the bags in the courtyard of a house before fleeing back into Syrian territory. Specialized Lebanese army units subsequently moved in and seized the shipment.
A military explosives expert examined the materials and identified 203 kilograms of C4 and 61 kilograms of TNT.
Three individuals found inside the house were arrested and transferred to military police custody for questioning under the supervision of military judicial authorities.
Sources told LBCI that the detainees belong to three Sunni families from the central Bekaa region.
Investigators are working to identify those responsible for transporting the explosives from Syria and determine who was supposed to receive the shipment in Lebanon.
The sources stressed that investigations have so far uncovered no conclusive evidence linking the explosives shipment to Hezbollah.
The identity of the group or individuals behind the smuggling operation remains unknown.
Lebanon News
LBCI:
Lebanese
seizes
kilograms
explosives
smuggled
Syria
arrests
three
investigations
conclusive
Hezbollah
Next
Speaker Berri declines Independence Day congratulations, says Lebanon's sovereignty remains incomplete
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-12
Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-12
Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-01
Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria
Lebanon News
2026-10-01
Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-12
State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner
Lebanon News
2026-11-12
State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-19
Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-19
Lebanese army arrests man over tunnel allegedly dug in search of gold in Fanar: Sources to LBCI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Speaker Berri declines Independence Day congratulations, says Lebanon's sovereignty remains incomplete
Lebanon News
09:21
Speaker Berri declines Independence Day congratulations, says Lebanon's sovereignty remains incomplete
0
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
0
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
0
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
LBCI sources: Lebanon pushes for new pilot zone as talks set to continue on September 1
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
LBCI sources: Lebanon pushes for new pilot zone as talks set to continue on September 1
0
Middle East News
2026-11-18
Explosion heard in north of Saudi capital: AFP journalists, witnesses
Middle East News
2026-11-18
Explosion heard in north of Saudi capital: AFP journalists, witnesses
0
Middle East News
2026-08-07
Turkey says defense deal with Saudi, Pakistan 'not aimed at any particular country'
Middle East News
2026-08-07
Turkey says defense deal with Saudi, Pakistan 'not aimed at any particular country'
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
Israel launches strikes on Beirut's suburbs following warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
Israel launches strikes on Beirut's suburbs following warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
3
Lebanon News
08:43
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese army seizes 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria into Qaa, arrests three as investigations find no conclusive Hezbollah link
Lebanon News
08:43
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese army seizes 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria into Qaa, arrests three as investigations find no conclusive Hezbollah link
4
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
5
Lebanon News
09:21
Speaker Berri declines Independence Day congratulations, says Lebanon's sovereignty remains incomplete
Lebanon News
09:21
Speaker Berri declines Independence Day congratulations, says Lebanon's sovereignty remains incomplete
6
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
7
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
8
World News
06:06
COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
World News
06:06
COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More