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Lebanon PM warns against AI divide, highlights plan to train one million Lebanese
Lebanon News
26-11-2026 | 04:58
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Lebanon PM warns against AI divide, highlights plan to train one million Lebanese
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned against allowing the artificial intelligence gap to deepen existing inequalities in Lebanon, cautioning that access to AI tools could become dependent on household financial means and other socioeconomic factors.
He called on public administrations to listen to students, saying they could be the driving force behind the change Lebanon needs.
In government, Salam said, artificial intelligence can streamline operations and improve productivity, while stressing that the government remains accountable for its decisions regardless of the tools it uses.
He highlighted the importance of the "One Million Lebanese AI Experts" initiative, launched in New York in partnership with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The initiative aims to give one million Lebanese men and women the opportunity to learn how to use AI tools in their studies and professional lives.
Salam said Lebanon also hopes to see its younger generations contribute to developing these technologies, drawing on the expertise of Lebanese universities and the opportunities for Arabic-language research and innovation across the Arab region.
He also praised Lebanon's partnership with the United Arab Emirates, highlighting its experience in developing public services and sharing expertise gained through cooperation with governments around the world.
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