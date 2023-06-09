News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank
Middle East News
2023-06-09 | 08:30
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed former Wall Street executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor on Friday, signalling a possible shift from his unconventional policies to fight soaring inflation.
Erkan -- a former chief executive of US real estate finance firm Greystone, co-CEO of First Republic Bank and managing director at Goldman Sachs -- will be the first woman to head the central bank.
She takes over from Sahap Kavcioglu, who lowered rates even though central banks worldwide have done the opposite to fight inflation. Her appointment was published in the official gazette on Friday.
Under Kavcioglu's watch, the bank's policy rate was decreased to 8.5 percent. It had been at 19 percent in 2021.
The central bank "replaces its puppet banker," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a note.
She suggested that the new governor would likely return the bank toward a more conventional monetary policy that would require rate hikes.
The analyst also expects diminishing foreign exchange market interventions "which will first lead to a further lira depreciation to catch up a year-and-a-half coma -- an expensive coma."
The bank is due to make a rate decision on June 22.
Turkey's inflation rate dropped below 40 percent in May for the first time in 16 months. Independent economists believe it is much higher, above 100 percent.
Erdogan, who was re-elected to a third term in office last month, already signalled a shift on Saturday when he unveiled a new cabinet with Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch economist, as finance minister.
Simsek -- who worked as finance minister and deputy prime minister in the past ruling AKP governments -- is known to oppose Erdogan's unconventional policies of lowering interest rates in order to fight inflation.
- 'Purged' central bank economists -
Analysts say investors are less interested in how talented the new economic team is than in their ability to resist pressure from Erdogan, who once called high rates "the mother and father of all evil".
"Simsek & Erkan will be judged on monetary policy moves, inflation and lira," emerging markets economist Timothy Ash said on Twitter.
The Turkish currency was down 1.5 percent against the dollar on Friday, trading over 23 lira per dollar since Wednesday.
One of Erkan's main challenges this year will be to repair the working atmosphere at the central bank, according to Erik Meyersson, chief emerging markets strategist.
"Too many bright economists and bureaucrats were purged, reassigned, demoted, ostracized, and there's a talent reserve that she should look to tap into. But would they want to return?" he tweeted.
Erdogan in the past sacked central bank governors after disagreements over interest rate policy, in a move that unsettled investors.
After taking office, Simsek said Turkey had "no choice but to return to rational ground" -- a sign of turning away from the low-rate policy.
Following the lira's latest plunge, he stated his commitment to rules-based policymaking.
"While there are no short cuts or quick fixes, rest assured that our experience, knowledge & dedication will help us overcome potential impediments ahead," he said on Twitter.
"Our immediate priority is to strengthen our team and design a credible program."
- US career -
Erkan was born in Turkey and graduated from Istanbul's top Bogazici University. She earned a PhD scholarship to Princeton.
She joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 as an associate and was named managing director in 2011.
She later worked at First Republic Bank in 2014 where she earned the titles of senior vice president, chief investment officer and co-chief risk officer.
She was seen as the heir apparent to the bank's founder and longtime CEO, Jim Herbert, but abruptly resigned in December 2021.
"It was time for a change and for a new challenge," Erkan told Bloomberg Television last year.
The bank was embroiled in the US banking crisis in March this year.
US financial authorities seized First Republic in May and sold it to JPMorgan Chase, hoping to bring an end to turmoil that brought down three other regional banks.
Erkan was appointed chief executive of Greystone in June 2022, but she resigned in December.
The firm said at the time that her departure was "amicable" and "related to her decision to focus on new opportunities in the financial sector".
AFP
Middle East News
Former
Wall Street
Executive
Named
Head
Turkey
Central
Bank
Hafize Gaye Erkan
Next
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement
0
Middle East News
09:49
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
Middle East News
09:49
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
0
Middle East News
09:48
Palestinian couple brace for east Jerusalem eviction
Middle East News
09:48
Palestinian couple brace for east Jerusalem eviction
0
Middle East News
09:47
After Saudi visit, Blinken raises Palestinian state with Israel PM
Middle East News
09:47
After Saudi visit, Blinken raises Palestinian state with Israel PM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-09
Will Hezbollah's rigid position push Bassil to a presidential agreement with Geagea?
Press Highlights
2023-01-09
Will Hezbollah's rigid position push Bassil to a presidential agreement with Geagea?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
2
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
3
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
4
Lebanon News
12:36
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
Lebanon News
12:36
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
5
Lebanon News
06:20
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
06:20
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
6
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
7
Lebanon News
05:09
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line
Lebanon News
05:09
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
05:05
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most
Lebanon News
05:05
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More