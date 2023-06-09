After Saudi visit, Blinken raises Palestinian state with Israel PM

Middle East News
2023-06-09 | 09:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
After Saudi visit, Blinken raises Palestinian state with Israel PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
After Saudi visit, Blinken raises Palestinian state with Israel PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to undermine prospects for a Palestinian state, after talks in Saudi Arabia which linked normalization to peace efforts.

Blinken, after wrapping up a visit to the Gulf Arab monarchy criticized by rights groups, spoke by telephone with Netanyahu to discuss "deepening Israel's integration into the Middle East through normalization with countries in the region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken "discussed the need to uphold the commitments made at regional meetings in Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh to avoid measures that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution," Miller said, referring to talks earlier this year in Jordan and Egypt that brought Israeli, Palestinian and US officials together.

Blinken in a speech this week before the leading US pro-Israel group said that he would work to win recognition of the Jewish state by Saudi Arabia -- a major goal for Israel due to the kingdom's size and role as guardian of Islam's two holiest sites.

Speaking alongside Blinken on Thursday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that normalization with Israel "is in the interest of the region" and would "bring significant benefits to all."

"But without finding a pathway to peace for the Palestinian people, without addressing that challenge, any normalization will have limited benefits," he said.

"Therefore, I think we should continue to focus on finding a pathway towards a two-state solution, on finding a pathway towards giving the Palestinians dignity and justice."

Netanyahu during his last stint in power won normalization from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain in what both he and the then US administration of Donald Trump saw as crowning achievements.

The longest-serving Israeli premier has returned to power leading the country's most right-wing government ever with supporters adamantly opposed to a Palestinian state.




AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Visit

Blinken

Palestinian

State

Israel

PM

US

Palestine

LBCI Next
Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-24

PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Palestinian couple brace for east Jerusalem eviction

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Palestinian president to visit China next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-09

Will Hezbollah's rigid position push Bassil to a presidential agreement with Geagea?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More