News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
After Saudi visit, Blinken raises Palestinian state with Israel PM
Middle East News
2023-06-09 | 09:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
After Saudi visit, Blinken raises Palestinian state with Israel PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to undermine prospects for a Palestinian state, after talks in Saudi Arabia which linked normalization to peace efforts.
Blinken, after wrapping up a visit to the Gulf Arab monarchy criticized by rights groups, spoke by telephone with Netanyahu to discuss "deepening Israel's integration into the Middle East through normalization with countries in the region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
Blinken "discussed the need to uphold the commitments made at regional meetings in Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh to avoid measures that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution," Miller said, referring to talks earlier this year in Jordan and Egypt that brought Israeli, Palestinian and US officials together.
Blinken in a speech this week before the leading US pro-Israel group said that he would work to win recognition of the Jewish state by Saudi Arabia -- a major goal for Israel due to the kingdom's size and role as guardian of Islam's two holiest sites.
Speaking alongside Blinken on Thursday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that normalization with Israel "is in the interest of the region" and would "bring significant benefits to all."
"But without finding a pathway to peace for the Palestinian people, without addressing that challenge, any normalization will have limited benefits," he said.
"Therefore, I think we should continue to focus on finding a pathway towards a two-state solution, on finding a pathway towards giving the Palestinians dignity and justice."
Netanyahu during his last stint in power won normalization from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain in what both he and the then US administration of Donald Trump saw as crowning achievements.
The longest-serving Israeli premier has returned to power leading the country's most right-wing government ever with supporters adamantly opposed to a Palestinian state.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Visit
Blinken
Palestinian
State
Israel
PM
US
Palestine
Next
Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
PM Mikati hosts Assistant Secretary of State Leaf, US Ambassador Shea
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
0
Middle East News
09:49
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
Middle East News
09:49
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement
0
Middle East News
09:49
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
Middle East News
09:49
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
0
Middle East News
09:48
Palestinian couple brace for east Jerusalem eviction
Middle East News
09:48
Palestinian couple brace for east Jerusalem eviction
0
Middle East News
09:04
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Middle East News
09:04
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-09
Will Hezbollah's rigid position push Bassil to a presidential agreement with Geagea?
Press Highlights
2023-01-09
Will Hezbollah's rigid position push Bassil to a presidential agreement with Geagea?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
2
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
3
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
4
Lebanon News
12:36
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
Lebanon News
12:36
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
5
Lebanon News
06:20
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
06:20
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
6
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
7
Lebanon News
05:09
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line
Lebanon News
05:09
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
05:05
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most
Lebanon News
05:05
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More