Jihadists kill three Iraq soldiers: military official

Middle East News
2023-06-11 | 07:16
Jihadists kill three Iraq soldiers: military official
Jihadists kill three Iraq soldiers: military official

Three Iraqi soldiers were killed and four others wounded Sunday in a pre-dawn attack in the country's north blamed on the Islamic State group, a military official said.

The assailants used automatic weapons in the attack on their barracks in Wadi al-Naft, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of the city of Kirkuk, the official said on condition of anonymity.

"Three soldiers, including two officers, were killed, and four other soldiers were wounded," the official told AFP. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack occurred in an area disputed between Iraq's federal government, which holds Kirkuk, and the country's autonomous northern region of Kurdistan.

IS jihadists seized swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" which they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Violence

