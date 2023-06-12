News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows
Middle East News
2023-06-12 | 02:06
High views
Share
Share
4
min
EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows
The European Union on Sunday said it is considering more than one billion euros in aid to boost crisis-hit Tunisia's economy and reduce the flow of irregular migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.
The North African country, highly indebted and in talks for an IMF bailout loan, is a gateway for migrants and asylum-seekers attempting the dangerous voyages to Europe.
The EU is ready to offer Tunisia 900 million euros in long-term aid plus 150 million euros in immediate support in a bid to "strengthen our relationship", European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on a joint visit with the Italian and Dutch prime ministers.
The aid would be contingent on approval of the nearly $2 billion loan currently under negotiation with the International Monetary Fund, according to a document posted on the European Commission's website.
But Tunisian President Kais Saied again on Tuesday rejected what he termed the "diktats" of the Washington-based lender.
Aside from trade and investment, the EU package would help Tunisia with border management and to combat human trafficking, with support worth 100 million euros this year, von der Leyen said.
"We both have a vast interest in breaking the cynical business model of smugglers and traffickers," she said. "It is horrible to see how they deliberately risk human lives for profit."
She said other joint projects with the bloc would help Tunisia export clean renewable energy to Europe, and deliver high-speed broadband, all with the aim of creating jobs and to "boost growth here in Tunisia".
Von der Leyen, after the four-way talks with Saied, said she hoped an EU-Tunisia agreement could be signed before the next European summit later this month.
- 'Long and difficult road' -
She stressed that the EU is Tunisia's top trade and investment partner and had "supported Tunisia's path to democracy" since it became the birthplace of the Arab Spring popular revolts in 2011, describing it as "a long and difficult road".
Von der Leyen visited Tunisia with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte for talks with Saied, who has assumed near total governing powers over the country since 2021.
Rights groups have accused him of an "authoritarian drift" for restricting civil liberties and jailing opposition activists in what Amnesty International has labelled "a witch hunt".
Andrea Cellino, of the Middle East Institute Switzerland, said the EU should be doing more to hold Saied's administration accountable.
"And what about Tunisia reforms and restoring its democratic path?" he tweeted. "This sounds a lot like 'money for nothing'."
EU governments, under pressure to reduce migrant arrivals, last week agreed on steps to fast-track migrant returns to their countries of origin or transit countries deemed "safe", including Tunisia.
Italy's far-right premier, Meloni, on her second Tunisia visit within a week, said she was "satisfied" with the EU offer of "a real partnership to face the migratory crisis and the question of development" in Tunisia.
Tunisia lies less than 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, and has long been a departure point for migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries.
According to the UN's refugee agency, 51,215 migrants have arrived illegally by sea in Italy so far this year, up more than 150 percent from last year, and nearly 1,000 have died or disappeared at sea.
An increasing number of the migrants hail from Tunisia, whose tourism-based economy was hit hard by the Covid pandemic and is now marked by high inflation and unemployment.
- Not Europe's 'border guard' -
Tunisia reached an in-principle deal last year for an IMF bailout loan of around $2 billion.
But talks have since stalled over the reforms demanded by the fund, especially on state-run enterprises and the scrapping of state subsidies on basic goods.
Tunisian rights groups accused Saied of hate speech after he charged in February that "hordes" of sub-Saharan Africans were responsible for rising crime and posed a "demographic" threat to the Arab-majority country.
Violence against migrants rose sharply after his speech, and thousands fled the country.
Saied on Saturday visited a migrant camp in the coastal city of Sfax and said he rejected turning Tunisia into Europe's "border guard".
The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights denounced the European leaders' visit as an attempt to "blackmail" Tunisia with an offer of financial support in return for stepped-up border vigilance.
AFP
Middle East News
European Union
Tunisia
Economy
Migrants
Mediterranean Sea
Aid
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Abou Haidar from Brussels: Enhancement of sustainable and comprehensive trade policies is a must
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Abou Haidar from Brussels: Enhancement of sustainable and comprehensive trade policies is a must
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Former Economy Minister discusses bilateral economic cooperation with London Chamber President
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Former Economy Minister discusses bilateral economic cooperation with London Chamber President
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-02
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-02
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:25
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
Middle East News
07:25
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
0
Middle East News
07:16
Jihadists kill three Iraq soldiers: military official
Middle East News
07:16
Jihadists kill three Iraq soldiers: military official
0
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties
0
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Sudan ceasefire brings rare respite for Khartoum civilians
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Sudan ceasefire brings rare respite for Khartoum civilians
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
0
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
0
Variety and Tech
03:33
Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
Variety and Tech
03:33
Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
0
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
2
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
3
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
4
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
5
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
6
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
7
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
8
World News
11:21
Trump lawyer: Docs were 'de-classified' or mementos
World News
11:21
Trump lawyer: Docs were 'de-classified' or mementos
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More