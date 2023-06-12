News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman
Middle East News
2023-06-12 | 07:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman
Iran on Monday said it has continued indirect negotiations with the United States through the Sultanate of Oman over its nuclear deal and a possible prisoner swap.
Iran's nuclear programme has long been the subject of scrutiny from Western powers, resulting in sanctions that have crippled the country's economy.
A 2015 deal granted Tehran much-needed sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme before it was torpedoed by the United States' unilateral pullout in 2018.
In recent days, the two capitals have denied media reports that they were close to reaching an interim deal to replace the 2015 accord.
"We welcome the efforts of Omani officials and we exchanged messages with the other party through this mediator" over the lifting of US sanctions, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Monday.
"We have never stopped the diplomatic processes," he added during his weekly press conference, emphasising that the talks "were not secret".
Diplomatic ties between Tehran and Washington soured in 1980 following the 1979 Islamic revolution led by Iran's first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have so far failed to yield results.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday reiterated the denial of moves towards acquiring a nuclear weapon.
He also said deals could be reached, provided they do not change "the existing infrastructure of the nuclear industry".
Iran and its arch-nemesis the United States have also been involved in Oman-mediated talks over a possible prisoner swap.
Kanani on Monday said a prisoner exchange could be agreed "in the near future", provided that Washington exhibits "the same level of seriousness" as Tehran.
At least three Iranian-Americans are being held in Iran, including businessman Siamak Namazi, arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage.
In the last few weeks, Iran has released six European citizens and recovered an Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted of terrorism and imprisoned in Belgium.
Kanani also denied that Iran had provided Russia with equipment to "build a drone factory".
White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Friday warned that Russia was receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory on its territory.
"We deny any accusations regarding the export of arms to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine," Kanani said.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Sultanate Of Oman
Nuclear
Deal
Prisoner Swap
Next
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
Iraq MPs approve budget granting Baghdad upper hand over Kurdish oil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement
0
World News
06:43
Nuclear arms spending, arsenals swell as global tensions grow
World News
06:43
Nuclear arms spending, arsenals swell as global tensions grow
0
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
0
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:40
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Middle East News
08:40
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
0
Middle East News
08:37
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
Middle East News
08:37
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
0
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
0
Middle East News
04:09
Iraq MPs approve budget granting Baghdad upper hand over Kurdish oil
Middle East News
04:09
Iraq MPs approve budget granting Baghdad upper hand over Kurdish oil
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-07
Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate
Press Highlights
2023-05-07
Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
2
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
3
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
4
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
5
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
6
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
7
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More