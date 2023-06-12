News
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
Middle East News
2023-06-12 | 08:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
A farmer was sentenced on Monday to eight years in jail for causing the largest and deadliest wildfire in recent Cyprus history.
The huge blaze on July 3, 2021 claimed the lives of four Egyptian farm laborers, caused over 15 million euros ($16 million) in damage and forced the evacuation of eight villages.
The Limassol criminal court last month found the 69-year-old farmer guilty of "maliciously, recklessly and deliberately" starting the fire after trying to burn brush.
The blaze rapidly spread due to strong winds and temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on the eastern Mediterranean island.
The three-judge bench said the defendant's behavior and apparent lack of remorse were considerations in their decision.
Witnesses said he left his fields after the blaze started and only reported the fire to authorities after reaching a coffee shop.
While others rushed to douse the flames, the farmer is said to have ordered multiple cups of coffee.
His clean criminal record, age and family circumstances were considered mitigating factors, the court said, but "without undermining the seriousness of the offences and the need to prevent and protect the environment".
The court said the sentence was necessary to deter an increase in human-caused wildfires.
The accused did not take the stand during the trial, and no witnesses for him were called.
The court said the prosecution presented convincing evidence against the suspect for triggering a huge firefighting operation that enlisted the help of Israel and the European Union.
Then Cyprus president Nicos Anastasiades, who visited the affected area after the blaze was put out, said the villages in the fire's path saw "unprecedented destruction".
The devastating fire burnt more than 50 square kilometers (20 square miles) of forest land, homes and property.
The four farm workers from Egypt aged 24 to 35 were killed in the village of Odou, while more than 80 homes and tens of farms and small businesses were destroyed in the rural areas of Limassol and Larnaca.
AFP
