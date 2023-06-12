News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan orders mass evacuations ahead of cyclone landfall
Middle East News
2023-06-12 | 09:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Pakistan orders mass evacuations ahead of cyclone landfall
Pakistan authorities on Monday began an evacuation effort to move 80,000 citizens out of the path of an approaching cyclone, which is expected to bring winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.
The cyclone is making its way across the Arabian Sea towards the coastlines of Pakistan and India, forecast to make landfall later this week.
Swathes of coastal communities in southern Sindh province are set to suffer storm surges up to 3.5 meters (12 feet), which could inundate low-lying settlements, as well as up to 30 centimeters of rain.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said an emergency has been declared and the army drafted in to help relocate "more than 80,000 people" at risk.
"We will not request people but demand them to evacuate," Shah told reporters, adding that the order was being issued through social media, mosques and radio stations.
A spokesman for Shah said around 2,000 people have already been evacuated to "safe places" from the area of Shah Bandar, a fishing town nestled among mangrove deltas 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of India's Gujarat state.
However, in the nearby village of Gul Muhammad Uplano, authorities struggled to persuade families to leave.
"We will become helpless in the government camps, that is why we are better off at our own place," said 46-year-old Gul Hasan.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that traditional mud and straw homes which house the poorest in Pakistan will be vulnerable to disintegration in high winds.
But in the settlement of Haji Ibrahim, a cluster of such structures, fisherman Abu Bakar said concerns over losing their livelihoods prevail.
"Our boat, goats and camels are our assets," the 20-year-old said. "We cannot compromise on their safety."
"But if the danger becomes imminent, we will be forced to leave to save our lives," he conceded.
Provincial lawmaker Muhammad Ali Malkani told AFP a decision had been made to evacuate the population living up to eight kilometers inland.
Karachi -- a port city home to around 20 million -- is also due to be deluged by dust and thunder storms with winds whipping up to 80 kilometers per hour.
Billboards will be removed and 70 vulnerable buildings evacuated in the city, while construction will be stopped over the entire affected area.
India's Meteorological Department said Monday the storm will hit western Gujarat state around noon on Thursday, with winds gusting up to 150 kilometers per hour causing "total destruction of thatched houses".
Heavy rains and strong winds late Saturday killed 27 people in northwest Pakistan, including eight children, officials said.
"Undoubtedly, these are the adverse effects of climate change," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter Sunday.
Last summer, Pakistan was hit by massive monsoon rains which put a third of the country under water, damaged two million homes and killed more than 1,700 people.
Pakistan, the world's fifth most populous country with 220 million inhabitants, is responsible for only 0.8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
But the nation ranks highly among those vulnerable to extreme weather events, which scientists say are becoming more frequent and more severe owing to climate change.
AFP
Middle East News
Pakistan
Order
Mass
Evacuations
Cyclone
Landfall
Next
EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
0
World News
2023-06-11
Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
World News
2023-06-11
Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:28
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'
World News
09:28
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'
0
Middle East News
08:40
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Middle East News
08:40
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
0
Middle East News
08:37
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
Middle East News
08:37
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
0
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-11
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-11
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
0
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
2
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
3
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
4
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
5
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
7
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More