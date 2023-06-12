Victorious Erdogan demands recognition of northern Cyprus

Middle East News
2023-06-12 | 13:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Victorious Erdogan demands recognition of northern Cyprus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Victorious Erdogan demands recognition of northern Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan redoubled his call Monday for the international recognition of northern Cyprus, making the Mediterranean statelet his first port of call since his re-election.

Erdogan met the North’s leader Ersin Tatar, whose rule is recognized only by Turkey, two weeks after extending his two-decade rule until 2028.

"If there is to be a return to the negotiating table, the way to do this is through recognition" of the north, Erdogan declared.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when the Turkish army invaded the northern third of the island in response to a coup that had sought to unite the entire island with Greece.

United Nations peacekeepers patrol a buffer zone separating the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from the internationally recognized south.

Turkey's calls for a "two-state solution" to the Cyprus issue have been rejected by Greek Cypriots who comprise a majority in the south. The Republic of Cyprus along with the international community favors a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in line with a UN framework.

Although Erdogan comfortably won last month's runoff, he lost to his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by 15 points in the northern Cyprus portion of the vote.

Nearly 144,000 voters were registered in northern Cyprus, including Turkish settlers and troops and Turkish Cypriots who hold Turkish citizenship.

Erdogan's performance was hurt in part by an economic crisis that has swept across Turkey and undermined the North’s economy, which relies on Ankara for support.

But some analysts also attributed it to a more accommodating stance taken on the status issue by Kilicdaroglu's party during the campaign.

Erdogan rejected compromises during his joint appearance with Tatar.

"The just demands of the Turkish Cypriots are clear and unequivocal," Erdogan said.

"There are two separate peoples in Cyprus," Tatar added.

The island's status is one of the world's longest-running disputes. It has been a source of tension across the Mediterranean region for decades, heating up in more recent years because of the discovery of large energy deposits in the region.

It has also contributed to Turkey's uneasy relations with Greece and the rest of the European Union.

Ankara maintains more than 35,000 troops in the north.

There have been no formal UN-sponsored peace talks for nearly six years.

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, who won his own runoff election in February, wants a greater EU role on the Cyprus issue.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Victorious

Erdogan

Demand

Recognition

Northern

Cyprus

Turkey

LBCI Next
EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-10

Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-10

Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills five

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:37

US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer

LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

UN calls for halt to Libya migrant detention, expulsion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Connecting the world: Riyadh Air to link Saudi capital with 100+ global destinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Enhancing cooperation: Syrian-Saudi relations extend to the Pacific Islands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-24

Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:47

Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More