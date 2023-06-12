News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Victorious Erdogan demands recognition of northern Cyprus
Middle East News
2023-06-12 | 13:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Victorious Erdogan demands recognition of northern Cyprus
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan redoubled his call Monday for the international recognition of northern Cyprus, making the Mediterranean statelet his first port of call since his re-election.
Erdogan met the North’s leader Ersin Tatar, whose rule is recognized only by Turkey, two weeks after extending his two-decade rule until 2028.
"If there is to be a return to the negotiating table, the way to do this is through recognition" of the north, Erdogan declared.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when the Turkish army invaded the northern third of the island in response to a coup that had sought to unite the entire island with Greece.
United Nations peacekeepers patrol a buffer zone separating the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from the internationally recognized south.
Turkey's calls for a "two-state solution" to the Cyprus issue have been rejected by Greek Cypriots who comprise a majority in the south. The Republic of Cyprus along with the international community favors a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in line with a UN framework.
Although Erdogan comfortably won last month's runoff, he lost to his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by 15 points in the northern Cyprus portion of the vote.
Nearly 144,000 voters were registered in northern Cyprus, including Turkish settlers and troops and Turkish Cypriots who hold Turkish citizenship.
Erdogan's performance was hurt in part by an economic crisis that has swept across Turkey and undermined the North’s economy, which relies on Ankara for support.
But some analysts also attributed it to a more accommodating stance taken on the status issue by Kilicdaroglu's party during the campaign.
Erdogan rejected compromises during his joint appearance with Tatar.
"The just demands of the Turkish Cypriots are clear and unequivocal," Erdogan said.
"There are two separate peoples in Cyprus," Tatar added.
The island's status is one of the world's longest-running disputes. It has been a source of tension across the Mediterranean region for decades, heating up in more recent years because of the discovery of large energy deposits in the region.
It has also contributed to Turkey's uneasy relations with Greece and the rest of the European Union.
Ankara maintains more than 35,000 troops in the north.
There have been no formal UN-sponsored peace talks for nearly six years.
Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, who won his own runoff election in February, wants a greater EU role on the Cyprus issue.
AFP
Middle East News
Victorious
Erdogan
Demand
Recognition
Northern
Cyprus
Turkey
Next
EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
0
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
0
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank
0
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills five
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills five
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:37
US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer
Middle East News
14:37
US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer
0
Middle East News
14:31
UN calls for halt to Libya migrant detention, expulsion
Middle East News
14:31
UN calls for halt to Libya migrant detention, expulsion
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Connecting the world: Riyadh Air to link Saudi capital with 100+ global destinations
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Connecting the world: Riyadh Air to link Saudi capital with 100+ global destinations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Enhancing cooperation: Syrian-Saudi relations extend to the Pacific Islands
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Enhancing cooperation: Syrian-Saudi relations extend to the Pacific Islands
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-24
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
2023-03-24
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
2
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
3
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
4
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
5
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
7
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
8
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More