News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
22 US soldiers injured in Syria helicopter 'mishap': Centcom
Middle East News
2023-06-13 | 02:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
22 US soldiers injured in Syria helicopter 'mishap': Centcom
Twenty-two US soldiers were injured in a helicopter accident in northeastern Syria at the weekend that did not involve any reported enemy fire, US Central Command said Tuesday.
"A helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in injuries of various degrees to 22 US service members" on Sunday, Centcom said in a statement.
"The service members are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities," it said.
"The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported."
The United States has about 1,000 troops deployed in Syria as part of international efforts to combat jihadists, and periodically carries out strikes targeting militants in the country.
US bases have been repeatedly targeted in the past year, with cells linked to the Islamic State group claiming responsibility for some of them.
In March the United States carried out air strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria after a US contractor was killed in a drone attack on a US-led coalition base near the city of Hasakeh in northeastern Syria.
At the time, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said at least 19 people were killed in the US air strikes.
The conflict in Syria has killed around half a million people since it began in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, spiralling into a complex battlefield involving foreign armies, militias and jihadists.
AFP
Middle East News
US
Soldiers
Helicopter
Accident
Syria
Enemy
Fire
Central Command
US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
0
World News
2023-06-09
Smoke from Canadian wildfires cloaks eastern US with haze
World News
2023-06-09
Smoke from Canadian wildfires cloaks eastern US with haze
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:37
US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer
Middle East News
14:37
US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer
0
Middle East News
14:31
UN calls for halt to Libya migrant detention, expulsion
Middle East News
14:31
UN calls for halt to Libya migrant detention, expulsion
0
Middle East News
13:24
Victorious Erdogan demands recognition of northern Cyprus
Middle East News
13:24
Victorious Erdogan demands recognition of northern Cyprus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Connecting the world: Riyadh Air to link Saudi capital with 100+ global destinations
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Connecting the world: Riyadh Air to link Saudi capital with 100+ global destinations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
2
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
4
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
6
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More