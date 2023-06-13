Al-Qaeda releases new video of UN worker abducted in Yemen

Middle East News
2023-06-13 | 09:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al-Qaeda releases new video of UN worker abducted in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al-Qaeda releases new video of UN worker abducted in Yemen

Al-Qaeda's Yemen branch has released a new video of a United Nations worker abducted 16 months ago in the war-torn country, the SITE Intelligence Group said. 

The man, who identified himself as Akam Sofyol Anam from the UN Department of Safety and Security in Aden, appealed for his release and warned he and two of his fellow abductees were "seriously ill".

In February 2022, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) kidnapped Anam and four others as they returned to the port city of Aden after a field mission.
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Al-Qaeda

UN

Abduction

Yemen

LBCI Next
22 US soldiers injured in Syria helicopter 'mishap': Centcom
US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive

LBCI
World News
06:43

UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

National Accord Bloc to announce support for Sleiman Frangieh: MP Faisal Karami reveals to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

22 US soldiers injured in Syria helicopter 'mishap': Centcom

LBCI
Middle East News
14:37

US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer

LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

UN calls for halt to Libya migrant detention, expulsion

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Victorious Erdogan demands recognition of northern Cyprus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27

Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10

A new crisis might jeopardize academic year in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Reclaiming History: The Fight to Save Lebanon's Rashid Karami International Fair

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:42

Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More