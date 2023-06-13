News
Al-Qaeda releases new video of UN worker abducted in Yemen
Middle East News
2023-06-13 | 09:27
Al-Qaeda releases new video of UN worker abducted in Yemen
Al-Qaeda's Yemen branch has released a new video of a United Nations worker abducted 16 months ago in the war-torn country, the SITE Intelligence Group said.
The man, who identified himself as Akam Sofyol Anam from the UN Department of Safety and Security in Aden, appealed for his release and warned he and two of his fellow abductees were "seriously ill".
In February 2022, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) kidnapped Anam and four others as they returned to the port city of Aden after a field mission.
AFP
Middle East News
Al-Qaeda
UN
Abduction
Yemen
