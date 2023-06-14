France’s Macron to Host Saudi Crown Prince for Mideast Talks

Middle East News
2023-06-14 | 01:55
High views



French President Emmanuel Macron will host Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Paris on Friday, on his second visit to the country in about a year.



Read more on Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-13/macron-to-host-saudi-crown-prince-for-mideast-talks-on-friday?utm_source=website&utm_medium=share&utm_campaign=copy
 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Learn More