Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit

Middle East News
2023-06-14 | 07:04
High views
Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit
Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday rebuffed growing international pressure on Ankara to ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid before the Western defense alliance meets in July.

"This NATO summit will be held in Vilnius. God willing, I will attend if there's nothing extraordinary. Sweden has expectations. It doesn't mean that we will comply with them," Erdogan said in remarks released by his office.



AFP
 

