News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Xi hails establishment of 'China-Palestine strategic' ties
Middle East News
2023-06-14 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Xi hails establishment of 'China-Palestine strategic' ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that his country was establishing "strategic" relations with Palestinians ahead of talks with leader Mahmud Abbas in Beijing.
Abbas will be in the Chinese capital until Friday, Beijing has said, on his fifth official visit to the world's second-largest economy.
"Facing a century of global changes and new developments to the situation in the Middle East, China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Palestinian side," said Xi during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.
"Today, we will jointly announce the establishment of a China-Palestine strategic partnership, which will be an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations," added Xi.
Abbas arrived in Beijing on Monday to hold talks with top Chinese leaders including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang.
The two sides are using the opportunity to discuss ways to advance relations and resolve longstanding challenges to the Palestinian-Israel relationship.
Beijing has sought to boost its ties in the Middle East, challenging US influence -- efforts that have sparked unease in Washington.
During a regular press briefing last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called long-time Palestinian leader Abbas an "old and good friend of the Chinese people".
Last December, President Xi visited Saudi Arabia on an Arab outreach trip that also saw him meet with Abbas and pledge to "work for an early, just and durable solution to the Palestinian issue".
Beijing has since positioned itself as a mediator in the Middle East, brokering the restoration of ties in March between Iran and Saudi Arabia -- rivals in a region where the United States has for decades been the main powerbroker.
But finding a lasting solution to Israeli-Palestinian tensions may prove more elusive, as peace negotiations between the two sides have been stalled since 2014.
In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts that his country was willing to aid peace negotiations, Xinhua reported.
And Qin told Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki that Beijing supports the resumption of talks as soon as possible, according to the state news agency.
In both calls Qin emphasised China's push for peace talks on the basis of implementing a "two-state solution".
AFP
Middle East News
China
Xi Jinping
Relations
Palestine
Mahmud Abbas
Beijing
Next
Erdogan hints at rate hike after election victory
Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:01
US confirms Blinken trip to Beijing to 'responsibly manage' ties
World News
08:01
US confirms Blinken trip to Beijing to 'responsibly manage' ties
0
World News
05:34
China repeatedly acting 'counter to our interests': Germany
World News
05:34
China repeatedly acting 'counter to our interests': Germany
0
World News
02:10
Explosions from fireworks kill three in China's Tianjin
World News
02:10
Explosions from fireworks kill three in China's Tianjin
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-13
Ex-Samsung exec charged with stealing secrets for China factory
Variety and Tech
2023-06-13
Ex-Samsung exec charged with stealing secrets for China factory
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:42
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah
Middle East News
08:42
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah
0
Middle East News
07:41
Erdogan hints at rate hike after election victory
Middle East News
07:41
Erdogan hints at rate hike after election victory
0
Middle East News
07:04
Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit
Middle East News
07:04
Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit
0
World News
06:11
Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France
World News
06:11
Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:49
After electoral session, Sleiman Frangieh expresses gratitude for MPs who voted for him
Lebanon News
06:49
After electoral session, Sleiman Frangieh expresses gratitude for MPs who voted for him
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President
Lebanon News
06:47
Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President
0
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
2
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
3
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
4
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
5
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
6
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
7
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
8
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More