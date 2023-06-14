Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah

Middle East News
2023-06-14 | 08:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah

An Iranian court has sentenced a man to death after convicting him of killing a powerful cleric in April, the judiciary said Wednesday, but the victim's family may still spare his life.

Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country's supreme leader, was killed on April 26 inside a bank in Babolsar city in the northern province of Mazandaran.

The man convicted of his murder, who has not been named by authorities, was a security guard at the bank.

"The killer of Ayatollah Soleimani was sentenced to qesas (Iran's Islamic law of retribution) on the charge of intentional murder," provincial judiciary chief Mohammad Sadegh Akbari said, according to the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

CCTV footage released by the media at the time showed the security guard, wearing a blue and white jacket, shooting the cleric from behind as he was sitting in a chair at the bank.

Under Islamic law, the sentence of qesas can be dropped if the victim's family agrees to spare the convict.

Soleimani, 75, was previously a representative of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He had also been the imam who led Friday prayers in the cities of Kashan, in Isfahan province, and Zahedan, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

Under the constitution, the 88-strong Assembly of Experts is tasked with supervising, dismissing and electing the supreme leader.

In April last year, a suspected jihadist knife attack in Iran's second city of Mashhad led to the deaths of two clerics and injuries to a third.

The chief suspect, identified as Abdolatif Moradi, 21, was hanged in Mashhad in June on the charge of moharebeh, or enmity against God.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Death

Cleric

Court

Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani

Erdogan hints at rate hike after election victory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities

LBCI
World News
06:01

Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Erdogan hints at rate hike after election victory

LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

Xi hails establishment of 'China-Palestine strategic' ties

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit

LBCI
World News
06:11

Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:46

USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:00

EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole

LBCI
World News
06:11

Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
World News
13:18

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More