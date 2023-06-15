Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries

Middle East News
2023-06-15 | 02:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pledged to deepen ties between Managua and Tehran on a visit to Nicaragua Wednesday as part of a tour of Latin American countries under US sanctions. 

The Iranian leader, whose country is also sanctioned by the United States, kicked off his trip in Venezuela earlier this week before flying to Nicaragua. He is also due to visit Cuba. 

"We are willing to share our capabilities and our experiences with the brotherly and friendly country of Nicaragua," Raisi said in a speech before deputies in the National Assembly, according to an official translation. 

"There is a great geographical distance between Nicaragua and Iran and the Latin American region, but our hearts are very close and our goals are also very close," he said.

Raisi added that Iran and the Central American country "share a common history of struggle, of resistance, of revolutions, of combat against a common enemy."

In Venezuela, Raisi and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro announced that they signed 25 accords, across sectors ranging from education and health to mining. 

Deepening trade and exchange was also on the agenda in Nicaragua.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said he and Raisi signed a "basic memorandum of these steps that we are going to continue developing" to increase exchange between the two countries, including a binational commission to promote economic, commercial and scientific-technical cooperation.

Ortega has said Tehran has a right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, and in February questioned the moral authority of Western powers to ban Iran from having nuclear weapons.
 
 
 
 
AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Nicaragua

US

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-12

Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-10

Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-06

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Erdogan hints at rate hike after election victory

LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

Xi hails establishment of 'China-Palestine strategic' ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-28

Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-10

Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills five

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
World News
13:58

US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More