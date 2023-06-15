Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

Middle East News
2023-06-15 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

Caretaker Minister of Economy Amin Salam accepted on Thursday the invitation of Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Minister of Investment, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, to a lunch gathering of Arab ministers participating in the Arab-Chinese Business Conference hosted by the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
During the occasion, the participants discussed shared issues and experiences.
Salam expressed Lebanon's desire for the return “of their Arab brothers to their second homeland.”
He emphasized that in the upcoming phase, “Lebanon will not only be an attractive tourist destination but also an attractive investment opportunity in important sectors for Arab countries, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially in infrastructure projects, maritime facilities, and gas platforms.”
He hoped that Lebanon would become the Arab gateway on the Mediterranean Sea and their hub for foreign trade, specifically with Europe, Africa, and other countries.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Salam

KSA

Lebanon

Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-21

Minister Amin Salam highlights GCC's vital role in supporting Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-20

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:04

Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Erdogan hints at rate hike after election victory

LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

Xi hails establishment of 'China-Palestine strategic' ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-28

Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-10

Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills five

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
World News
13:58

US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More