Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
2023-06-15 | 03:31
Caretaker Minister of Economy Amin Salam accepted on Thursday the invitation of Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Minister of Investment, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, to a lunch gathering of Arab ministers participating in the Arab-Chinese Business Conference hosted by the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
During the occasion, the participants discussed shared issues and experiences.
Salam expressed Lebanon's desire for the return “of their Arab brothers to their second homeland.”
He emphasized that in the upcoming phase, “Lebanon will not only be an attractive tourist destination but also an attractive investment opportunity in important sectors for Arab countries, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially in infrastructure projects, maritime facilities, and gas platforms.”
He hoped that Lebanon would become the Arab gateway on the Mediterranean Sea and their hub for foreign trade, specifically with Europe, Africa, and other countries.
Salam
KSA
Lebanon
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
Previous
